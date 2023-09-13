INDIANAPOLIS — The public was given a better idea of how IMPD plans to spend the $324 million the department is requesting for its 2024 budget.

The plan was outlined Wednesday night in front of the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee.

This budget is a 3.5 percent increase over last year’s spending. Much of the increase IMPD is asking for this year will be spent on hiring officers and beefing up technology.

“It’s no secret that I am a man of faith,” said Chief Randal Taylor. “I am more convinced now more than ever, that we must pray for our city.”

Chief Taylor stood by his administration Wednesday night saying that while overall murders and crime are down, more work still needs to be done.

“IMPD has been and will continue to be committed to the accountability for our officers and those who commit crimes. We will make this department an example of what a 21st-century police department should look like,” said Chief Taylor.

The department is asking for a nearly $7.2 million dollar increase to get roughly 200 more officers on the streets.

Right now, IMPD has 1,529 total sworn officers. That’s down 61 from the beginning of 2023.

IMPD is also asking for an additional $2 million in 2024 to beef up technology.

IMPD aims to add:

150 additional license plate readers

50 additional public safety cameras

30 additional drones

New dash cams to 750 police vehicles

“I believe Indianapolis is in fact moving in the right direction,” said Chief Taylor. “We are seeing a reduction in violent crime, we are using technology to hold violent offenders accountable, and I believe the 2024 budget will help continue that progress.”

But that was a sentiment a handful of protestors in the audience Wednesday night didn’t seem to agree with.

“I think the budget is ridiculous. I think it’s a lot of money,” said Dani Abdullah.

“I would like to see more of the IMPD budget reallocated to people in mental health care issues and crises such as what happened to Herman Whitfield III shouldn’t happen again,” said Stephen Lane.

The budget will be voted on at the next City-County Council meeting on Oct. 16.

IMPD’s proposed 2024 budget can be viewed online here.