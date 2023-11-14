INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police has requested the public’s help finding a missing woman last seen on Indy’s east side.

IMPD said Tuesday night that missing persons detectives are actively looking for 72-year-old Judy Soward, described as a 6’1″ woman weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Image provided by IMPD.

Soward was last seen around 10:45 a.m. near the 9700 block of E. Washington Street on Tuesday, Nov. 14 wearing a purple coat and gray shorts.

IMPD noted that Soward is known to regularly visit E. Michigan Street and N. Sherman Avenue. Soward may have dementia, according to IMPD.

Police urged anyone who may come into contact with Soward to call 911. IMPD’s Missing Persons Unit can also be reached at 317-327-6160.