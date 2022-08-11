INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting on the city’s near northeast side that left one person in critical condition.

IMPD said they responded to the 3200 block of North Sherman Drive just after 9 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Map of where shooting victim was found.

Once on scene, one victim was found with injuries consistent with a gunshot. They were taken to a local hospital and are listed in critical condition.

At this time police have not released any further information about the victim.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.