IMPD responds to 5 scenes within 3 hours leaving 3 dead, 6 wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to several scenes Friday evening within a short time span.

The violent evening started just before 5 p.m. when police responded to the area of 38th and Post Road on a report of two people shot. Both of these victims were 22-year-old women. One of them died at the hospital while the other was last listed in good condition.

At that scene we spoke with Becky Lake with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Lake decried the violence in the city.

“It’s violence across the board and people are choosing to use violence instead of working something out in another way. I don’t know why,” Lake said.

We also spoke with a woman who lived in the area since the 90s. She says she is fed up with the violence and seeing shootings in her neighborhood.

Ms. Sharon Cannon’s lived at 38th and Post since the 90s. She is fed up with the violence and seeing shootings in her neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/cIMCkVFLd7 — Courtney Crown (@CrownJournalist) July 2, 2021

Meanwhile, near the area of South State Avenue and Southeastern Avenue, police responded to a deadly crash between two vehicles. The Indianapolis Fire Department says the driver in one of the vehicles was driving at a high rate of speed when they crashed into another vehicle in the middle of the intersection.

The driver in the first vehicle died at the scene while the driver in the second vehicle was transported to the hospital in critical condition after being ejected from the vehicle and landing under the other overturned vehicle. Two passengers were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Indianapolis Fire Department

Indianapolis Fire Department

Indianapolis Fire Department

Indianapolis Fire Department

Indianapolis Fire Department

Indianapolis Fire Department

Indianapolis Fire Department

Indianapolis Fire Department

Indianapolis Fire Department

Indianapolis Fire Department

Indianapolis Fire Department

Indianapolis Fire Department

Indianapolis Fire Department

Indianapolis Fire Department

Indianapolis Fire Department

Indianapolis Fire Department

Indianapolis Fire Department

Around two hours later, police responded to three shootings within 30 minutes that left 1 dead and 2 wounded.

One of the shootings took place just after 7 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Berwick Avenue. In this shooting, police believe a robbery involving narcotics was the motive that led to a man being seriously wounded.

Another shooting was taking place at the Castleton Square Mall while people were spending the day shopping. Off-duty officers working security found the scene inside the south enterance of the mall, but the victim in the shooting ran out and was found at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

We spoke with a woman who was at the mall at the time of the shooting who described the chaos inside.

“I had just gotten some food. Sat down at the food court. And I heard a lot of screaming and from down in the main area of the mall just droves of screaming people came running into the food court,” said Lory Flecker. “Everybody was like get out, run and so I just hopped up and left and ran out of the building.”

As of the time of this report, detectives were still inside the mall searching for answers. The mall was closed to the public for the remainder of the evening.

Also around the same time, officers responded to the area of East 30th and North Sherman to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a building. Inside the vehicle, police found a victim that had injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

While that victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, he later died.

IMPD Public Information Officer Genae Cook says the department needs the community to step up.

“We don’t want to live this way. Everybody in this community doesn’t want to live this way,” Cook said. “So everybody needs to step up. This is a time where we need to understand that we are going into a holiday weekend. People want to enjoy this weekend. If you know of something happening, it’s time to come forward and let officers know.”

With Friday night’s homicides, Indianapolis is now up to 124 homicides. As of July 2 in 2020, Indianapolis was at 89 homicides.

Anyone with information about any of Friday’s incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.