IMPD responds to two shootings within 30 minutes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police responded to two shootings within a half hour in Indianapolis on Saturday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, two separate shootings occurred within 30 minutes of one another on Indy’s west and northwest sides between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The first shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Collier Street in a residential neighborhood located near Lynhurst 7th and 8th Grade Center.

Police say the victim shot in this incident was “awake and breathing”. At this time, no further information has been released.

The second shooting occurred in the 4700 block of Bridgefield Drive in a residential neighborhood just north of W. 46th Street not far from Eagle Creek Elementary School.

Police again listed the victim as “awake and breathing” with no further information released at this time.

Anyone with information about either of the shootings can contact police or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.