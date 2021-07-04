IMPD rounds up 6 men on multiple charges in effort to improve downtown safety

INDIANAPOLIS –The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is working to proactively deter violent gun crime in the downtown district.

IMPD said the Crime Gun Intelligence Center teamed up with the Downtown District Violent Crime Task Force and IMPD Interdiction Unit to focused on the Canal, bar district, and surface parking lots. During this sweep, officers and detectives conducted a total of four investigations or traffic stops, resulting in six arrests.

The IMPD said the sweep also resulted in eight firearms confiscated which were either illegally possessed or possessed while engaged in other criminal activity. Those arrested include:

21-year-old Joshua King

21-year-old Rodregus Morgan

25-year-old Brandon Manning

24-year-old Jamahl Rudolph

27-year-old Devonte Simmons

34-year-old Terry Francois.

The IMPD thanks local businesses and residents for their help in the sweep. If anyone has additional information related to these cases, contact IndyCGIC@indy.gov.