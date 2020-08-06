IMPD searches for woman who crashed car into east side pond, fled scene

INDIANAPOLIS — Crews pulled a car out of a pond on the east side of Indianapolis early Thursday morning, but when they arrived, the driver was nowhere to be found.

Emergency crews responded to East 38th Street near Mitthoeffer Road around 12:30 a.m. after two women reported seeing taillights in the water.

The witnesses said they saw a woman walk up an embankment soaking wet. They asked her if she was okay, and she said she was. But then she just walked away from the crash scene.

First responders tried to follow her wet footprints, but they trailed off and they didn’t find her.

Rescue crews searched the pond for any other occupants, but thankfully, no one else was found in or around the water.

The car was pulled out of the water.

Photo courtesy of Ryan Liggett on August 6, 2020

Photo courtesy of Ryan Liggett on August 6, 2020

Photo courtesy of Ryan Liggett on August 6, 2020

Photo courtesy of Ryan Liggett on August 6, 2020

Photo courtesy of Ryan Liggett on August 6, 2020

Photo courtesy of Ryan Liggett on August 6, 2020

Photo courtesy of Ryan Liggett on August 6, 2020

Photo courtesy of Ryan Liggett on August 6, 2020