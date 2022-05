INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public’s help in locating 30-year-old James Cowherd.

James is described as 5′ 8″, 194 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen May 6 in the area of 4000 N. Whitfield St. Detectives believe he was possibly abducted from this area around 10:00 p.m. May 6 and may be in danger.

Anyone with information on James’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.