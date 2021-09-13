IMPD searching for driver who struck and killed a man in a wheelchair

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a man in a wheelchair before fleeing the scene on Saturday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the hit-and-run occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Indy’s west side near the intersection of Washington Street and Edgehill Road.

Police say a man in a wheelchair had been crossing Washington Street when he was struck by a truck that then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the truck was described as a 2014-2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck, black in color, with damage to the front driver’s side area.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477) or detectives in the Crash Investigations Unit at (317) 327-6549.