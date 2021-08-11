Countdown to Needler's Carmel Grand Opening
August 20 2021 12:00 am

IMPD searching for missing 19-year-old woman

Brittney Nicole Wray

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking for help in locating a missing woman.

Brittney Nicole Wray, 19, was last seen Tuesday in the area of 500 S. Edgehill Road, near W. Washington Street and N. Lynhurst Drive.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black tank top, black spandex with flower designs and multi-colored tie-dye Nike tennis shoes.

She’s said to be 5’4″ tall, 150 pounds with Blonde hair and Hazel eyes. Police say she may have darker hair like a brunette now.

Brittney Nicole Wray

IMPD describes Wray as a high-functioning autistic woman with the mental capacity of a 12- to 13-year-old. She’s allowed to be alone and isn’t attracted to lights, sounds or water.

Police say she moved to her grandmother’s home within the last week and isn’t familiar with the Indianapolis area.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.

