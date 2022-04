INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the community’s help in finding 52-year-old Andrew Holt.

Holt is described as 6’1″, 175 pounds, no hair, with brown eyes. He was last seen April 22 in the area of 1500 Moqui Court wearing only pants and no shoes or shirt.

Please call 911 immediately if you have any information on Holts’ whereabouts.