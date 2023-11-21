INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the general public to assist with its search for a missing 54-year-old man.

According to a press release, Merritt Hackett was last seen in the 2100 block of Hogan Drive. IMPD described Hackett as 6-foot-5, 205 pounds, brown-haired and green-eyed.

Police believe Hackett may be in need of medical attention. Anybody that locates Hackett is asked to call 911 immediately.

Those with information on Hackett’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.