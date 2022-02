NDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is seeking the public’s help in locating missing 10-year-old Legend Taylor.

Legend is described as 5’2”, 110 pounds, wearing green coat and grey sweatpants. He was last seen in the 5000 block of W. 36th Terrace Waterfront Terrace Apartments.

If you have any information, please contact IMPD at 317.327.6160 or missingpersonstips@Indy.Gov.