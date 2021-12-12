IMPD seeking driver of flatbed truck in fatal hit and run investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — 11-year-old Kyson Beatty had spent Friday night at a friend’s house, playing videogames, when the boys decided to take the host’s dirt bike out for a spin.

As the Perry Middle School sixth-grader was crossing Wicker Road at South Tibbs Avenue shortly before 4:30 Saturday afternoon, he was struck by a vehicle that kept going and left him for dead.

“My grandson was there and the person couldn’t have stopped and maybe saved his life or if they would’ve called 911 right away,” said Mark Tarter. “They just left him there.”

Jeramy Ainsworth has lived at the entrance of the Whispering Pines community for ten years and said he’s risked his life more than once trying to enter onto Wicker Road.

“I’ve almost been hit several times just coming up here coming out and people fly fifty, sixty-mile-an- hour down this road,” he said. “It’s forty at most, so it’s dangerous for sure.”

Ainsworth said the stretch of road west of State Road 37 is made more perilous to drive not only due to I-69 construction to the east but also the location of industrial truck yards to the west.

“It’s very very busy, especially with all the construction now there’s dump trucks and extra traffic and a lot of fast traffic,” he said. “Definitely a lot more dump trucks and the speeds are unbelievable how fast they drive through here.”

It’s one of those trucks, headed eastbound away from the industrial site at the end of the road, that IMPD detectives are looking for.







Tarter talked to a woman who saw his grandson minutes before he was struck.

“We also got some ring video from a neighbor there that shows the flatbed truck coming by at 4:14 with just tires on it and it went down to the industrial thing at the end of the road and at 4:28 the video shows that same flatbed truck coming back past her house with a bobcat on the back and to me, that truck is a major interest because of the person coming back through there at the exact time.”

Right now detectives want to know if the driver of the flatbed was a witness to the accident that took Kyson Beatty’s life.

“He was papaw’s buddy. I would take him to games and take him to play since he was a little boy. He’s been in my house all the time,” said Tarter. “He loved playing sports. Playing football, baseball, basketball. I loved taking him to all the Colts games and Pacers games with me.”

If you know anything about the fatal accident on Wicker Road Saturday afternoon or the flatbed truck with a red cab that is being sought by police, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.