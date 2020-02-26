IMPD seeking help finding missing 30-year-old woman

Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating 30-year-old Eleanor Cole who disappeared from her Indianapolis home on February 24, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Missing Persons Detectives are asking the public to help locate a missing woman.

Eleanor Cole, 30, disappeared from her Indianapolis home on the 5700 block of E 32nd Street on February 24, 2020.

Cole is described as 5’2”, 170 lbs, with green eyes and brown hair.

Police said Cole has short term memory loss and impulse control issues due to a traumatic brain injury.

According to police, she walked out of her residence without a coat and may not know where she is.

If you have information on her whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or IMPD dispatch at 317-327-3811.