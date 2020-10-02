IMPD seeking information on missing 57-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Missing Persons Detectives are asking the public to help find a missing 57-year-old man.



IMPD said Ronald Myers is described as 5’7″, 143 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Myers was last seen about two weeks ago and may have a blue colored Huffy bike with yellow front forks and a green seat which he commonly uses for transportation, according to police.



Police are asking Hoosiers to check his welfare if he is found, and contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or visit CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.