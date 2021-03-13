IMPD seeking missing 7-year-old boy, taken after deadly shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 7-year-old boy who was seen taken from the area after a woman was shot and killed on Saturday night.

Marco Antonio Jimenes Castro is described as a Hispanic male approximately 3 ½ feet tall, weighing 50 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Marco was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, shorts and sandals. He was last seen in a gray 4-door vehicle and may be in the company of an adult man.

Police believe Marco may be in danger.

Police discovered Marco was missing after officers responded to a deadly shooting at the Sawmills Apartment on Lickridge Court.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 7:10 p.m. and resulted in a woman being found suffering from a gunshot wound and being declared deceased on scene.

Police believe the shooting occurred as a result of a domestic dispute and learned of Marco being taken from the scene in the gray vehicle after the shooting occurred.

If you have information on Marco’s whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160, 911, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.