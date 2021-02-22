IMPD cancels Silver Alert for missing woman diagnosed with dementia

UPDATE: IMPD canceled the Silver Alert for Bonnie Dunn. Police said she was found safe.

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking the public to help find a missing 79-year-old woman. A Silver Alert is in effect.

IMPD said Missing Persons Detectives are seeking information on Bonnie Dunn who has been diagnosed with dementia.

Dunn is described as being around 5’3″ and 154 lbs with brown hair and green eyes.

According to police, she was last seen at around 2:00 p.m. on February 21, on the 900 block of S. Meridian St.

Officials said Dunn found a spare set of keys to her vehicle and left in it. Her vehicle is described as a 2015 Maroon Ford Escape with Indiana license plate number XYC438.



Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) immediately.