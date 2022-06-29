INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating 7-year-old Madelyn Grace Havens.

Madelyn is described as 5’0″, 100Ibs, with brown hair (ponytail down her back), and blue eyes. She was seen wearing a pink shirt, black shorts, and sandals.

Madelyn was last seen on Tuesday, June 28, at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the first block south of Warman Avenue. (Near W. Washington Street & S. Warman Avenue).

If located, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.3811 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).