IMPD seeking suspected vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking the public to help locate a vehicle suspected in a deadly hit-and-run incident.

According to IMPD, officers were dispatched around 9:30 a.m. Sunday to the 5300 block of East 38th Street on a report of a fatal hit-and-run.

Police said a pedestrian victim was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled eastbound on E 38th Street.

After reviewing a video of the incident, IMPD detectives determined the time of the crash was around 2:30 a.m.



The suspect’s vehicle is a white 2013-2015 Kia Optima, based on parts collected at the scene of the accident. IMIPD said the Optima will have damage to the front corner of the passenger side, including missing the passenger side mirror assembly.

Police provided a stock photo of the vehicle, and said it is not the actual vehicle, but an example of what the vehicle may look like.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD Hit and Run Office at 317-327-6549, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477), or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.