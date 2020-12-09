IMPD seeking to identify suspect in alleged armed burglary

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed burglary suspect.

According to IMPD, officers were sent to the 2100 block of E. 65th Street to a burglary of a home on around 12 p.m. on Monday, December 7.

IMPD said North District officers and IMPD SWAT responded, but the suspect was not found in the residence.

Investigators obtained the above video and have provided images below with the hopes that members of the community can identify the suspect.



Anyone with information about this case is asked call the IMPD North District Office at 317-327-6142, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or visit CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.

Suspect in alleged burglary on the city’s north side (Surveillance photos and video provided by IMPD)