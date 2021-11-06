IMPD seeks community assistance in locating missing woman

INDIANAPOLIS — Missing Persons Detectives at IMPD are asking for the public’s help in locating 23-year-old Allison Hall, who was last seen in the area of 1800 Keystone Lakes Drive.

Hall is described to be 5 feet 2 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a dark blue hoodie. She possibly drives a 2012 bronze Chevy Malibu with the Indiana license plate 711LDG.

According to her missing person poster, she had been sending text messages stating that she was going to commit suicide, specifically by jumping off the W. Washington Street/White River Pkwy Bridge.

If located, IMPD requests you to dial 911 or the Missing Person Unit at (317) 327-6174 immediately.