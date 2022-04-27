UPDATE: The child has been found.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old boy.

Aiden Alexander Paulino-Benito is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Wednesday April 27, in the 2400 block of N. Centennial Street at approximately 8 a.m.

Aiden has autism and is verbal. He was last seen wearing a black winter coat with yellow and blue on back, gray sweatpants, and red and gray Indiana University sandals.

If located, please call 911 immediately.