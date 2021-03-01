IMPD seeks help finding 2-year-old girl taken by father

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 2-year-old girl who was taken by her father Monday.

The child’s father, Andre White, took Royalty White and the mother’s 2007 white Hyundai Santa Fe with expired temporary tags in the rear window, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says Andre is only permitted to have supervised visitation with Royalty.

Royalty is described as about one-foot tall, weighs roughly 20 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, 911 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).