IMPD: Missing 84-year-old man found safe

UPDATE:
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says 84-year-old Randolph Benberry has been found safe.
ORIGINAL STORY:
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 84-year-old man with dementia.
IMPD says Randolph Benberry was last seen Saturday at about 5 p.m. at his home and is not known to leave without family.
Benberry is described as standing 5’7″ tall, weighs about 158 lbs, has gray/white hair and hazel eyes.
“If found, please seek emergency medical aid for Mr. Benberry immediately,” IMPD said in a release.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).