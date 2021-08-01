IMPD seeks help finding missing 21-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help finding 21-year-old Zakchiria Tyler.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Tyler was last seen Friday in the area of E. 42nd St. and N. Post Rd. driving a gray 2017 Nissan Versa with an Indiana license plate that reads “ROY180.”

IMPD asks anyone who finds Tyler to “assess his mental and medical needs” and notify detective Jeremy Gray at 317-327-6160.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).