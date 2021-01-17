IMPD seeks help finding suspects wanted for murder on Indy’s near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help finding a pair of murder suspects.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the suspects attempted to rob two males in the parking lot of a business at 2964 S. Keystone Avenue just before 3 a.m. Sunday. When the victims resisted, one of the suspects took out a handgun and shot him.

Police say the two suspects then got into a light colored four-door sedan with tinted windows and drove off.

IEMS arrived and pronounced the victim dead.

Anyone with information about this incident or the individuals pictured should call Crime Stoppers 317-262-TIPS or IMPD Homicide Detectives at 317-327-3475 with information.