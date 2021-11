INDIANAPOLIS– IMPD is seeking help to find missing 64-year-old male Mack Jake.

Jake was last seen in the area of 3100 E. Washington St wearing a white fedora, long gray trench coat, white and brown striped shirt, light brown pants, and brown shoes.

Jake is described as 5′ 11″, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has been diagnosed with dementia, seizures, and memory loss.

Please call 911 immediately if you have any information on his whereabouts.