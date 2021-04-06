IMPD seeks identity of alleged robbery suspect

INDIANAPOLIS––The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is seeking information on an alleged robbery that took place in March.

Police said on March 6 around 5:55 a.m. a male suspect drove and walked around the apartment complex in the 6200 block of Lakeview Dr.

According to police, the man walked for almost an hour before entering the common entryway of the victim’s apartment and robbed them.

The suspect (pictured above) then fled in a black Chevy Tahoe (also pictured).

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477), or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.