IMPD seeks information on suspect vehicle in deadly hit and run

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives released an image of a red pickup truck IMPD is searching for in connection with a hit and run that left a driver dead and another person in critical condition.

They have asked for information about a red Dodge Ram with license plate TK829NNJ.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, IMPD was notified of an accident involving two cars near the intersection of Kessler Boulevard North Drive and West 30th Street. That’s on the near northwest side, down the street from the Marian University Indianapolis campus.

The Dodge Ram was driving north and hit a Pontiac brand car going west. The driver of the truck did not stop to provide aid or information.

The driver of the Pontiac and a passenger were taken to the hospital. The driver was pronounced dead upon arrival and the passenger is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident or the red Dodge Ram should call the IMPD Hit and Run Office at (317) 327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).