IMPD seeks public help identifying suspects in alleged downtown burglary

IMPD: The pictured men are wanted in reference to a burglary that happened Saturday, May 30, at the Dick’s Bodacious BBQ at 50 North Pennsylvania Street

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking for the

public’s help in identifying two white and two Black males wanted for burglary.

IMPD said the men are wanted in reference to a burglary that happened Saturday, May 30, at the Dick’s Bodacious BBQ at 50 North Pennsylvania Street.

According to police, multiple Samsung tablets were taken from the business when it was vandalized.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the pictured suspects or the burglary, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana 317-262-TIPS (8477) or visit CrimeTips.org to submit an anonymous tip online.

Crime Stoppers tips will remain anonymous and information may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.

Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards.