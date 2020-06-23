IMPD seeks public help locating missing person

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Missing Persons Detectives are asking the public to help find a missing girl.

IMPD said Olivia “Elliott” Shadwick, 17, was last seen on Saturday, June 20.



Shadwick is described as a white female, 5’5”, 140 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to police, Shadwick was last seen at the Huntington Bank at 5720 E. Washington Street on June 20.

Authorities said she has a history of self-harm, may be suicidal, and will only answer to the name “Elliott.”



If you have information on her whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS (8477).