IMPD seeks public’s help finding missing 54-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 54-year-old man.

Yu Dongyue was last seen in the 4900 block of E. 56th Street on the city’s northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police describe him as 5’5″ tall and about 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

IMPD says he has limited English and Mandarin skills.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).