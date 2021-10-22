IMPD seeks public’s help finding missing man

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help finding a man missing man who suffers from dementia.

IMPD said 68-year-old Roger Wallace was last seen at about 10 a.m. Friday walking northbound from 1400 E. County Line Rd. on the city’s south side.

Wallace is described as 5’10″, 185 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants with a blue stripe down the legs.

Police noted that he may need medical attention.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).