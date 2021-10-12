IMPD share image of person of interest in death investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives released a picture of a man they would like to speak to about an investigation into the death of a woman from August.

The body of 22-year-old Kylie Williams was found August 14 outside of a car in the 2200 block of East 52nd Street.

Detectives believe the person in the picture above may have information in regard to what occurred leading up to Williams’ death.

IMPD previously released video of a person of interest in the case a few days after her body was discovered.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Chuck Benner at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Charles.Benner@indy.gov.