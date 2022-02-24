INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) have asked for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in a 2020 homicide case.

On August 13, 2020, officers were dispatched to the 40 block of North Jefferson Avenue on report of a dead person.

There they found the body of 54-year-old Victor Glover.

Victor Glover was found dead on August 13, 2020.

On Thursday, detectives shared a video clip that shows people they hope to identify. IMPD said those seen in the clip may be witnesses or possibly persons of interest in Glover’s death.

Anyone with information about the death of Victor Glover, should contact Detective Mark Howard at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Mark.Howard@indy.gov.

Information about the homicide or the people in the video can also be given anonymously by call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).