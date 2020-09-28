IMPD: Shooting investigated as possible road rage incident

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) are investigating a person shot in what authorities are calling an apparent road rage shooting Monday night.

IMPD responded to S. East Street and Buchanan Street around 6 p.m.

Police said the victim is in stable condition and has been taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

IMPD told FOX59 the victim was shot three times and the incident is being investigated as a possible road rage shooting.

Police confirmed the alleged suspect stayed on scene and cooperated with officers.

The alleged suspect is currently in custody, and IMPD said there are no other suspects at this time.