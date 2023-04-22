INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting on the city’s east side Saturday evening.

IMPD responded to reports of a person shot around 5:24 p.m. in the 3400 block of N. Emerson Ave.

Upon arrival, officers found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim has been confirmed as deceased and another was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators will remain on the scene to gather information and speak to witnesses. Police have not released any information on a potential suspect or confirmed the cause of the shooting.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.