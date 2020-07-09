IMPD signs $9.2 million contract for 1,100 officer body cameras

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said Thursday a contract has been signed to begin outfitting officers with body cameras.

The contract with Utility outlines the equipping of 1,100 officers who respond to 911 calls. The rollout of these cameras will happen “in the coming weeks,” according to IMPD.

“After a thorough, research-driven process of gathering community feedback and testing available technology, we are now one step closer to the start of a body worn camera program on the IMPD. But this program represents just one of the ways IMPD officers continue working to build community trust. We remain dedicated to serving Indianapolis neighborhoods every day, building stronger relationships with residents that allow us to work together to make our city a safer place for everyone,” said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor.

The 5.5-year, $9.2 million contract covers the cost of leasing the technology, installation, cloud-based video storage, upgrades after three years, maintenance and local support to help with technology issues.

“Last year, we partnered with the City-County Council to identify the funds needed to launch this program following a period of community feedback. Peaceful protests in recent weeks have renewed calls to equip our officers with this important technology,” said Mayor Hogsett. “The signing of this contract represents a years-long, significant investment in transparency and accountability that will benefit both our IMPD officers and the residents they serve.”

The cameras will automatically turn on in certain situations, such as:

Being within 500 feet of a dispatched run

Drawing the gun from its holster

Beginning to run

Lying flat for 10 seconds

Violently shaking, such as during a fight

Activating lights and/or sirens in the car

Unlocking the shotgun rack

Officers with IMPD’s East District will be the first to get them. IMPD hopes to equip 10 officers per day once the rollout starts.

IMPD is in the process of hiring civilians to manage, review and redact footage. IMPD says these positions will cost the City $159,000 in addition to the contract with Utility. Those funds were included in the initial $1.2 million budget.

IMPD says a final policy regarding the cameras will be made available to the public before the rollout to officers begins.