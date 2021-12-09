IMPD surprises Indianapolis boy with Christmas shopping for those in need

INDIANAPOLIS — A young boy trying to bring others some Christmas cheer, was surprised with some of his own Thursday morning.

6-year-old Wyatt Dennin raised $1000 to buy gifts for kids this Christmas. When the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department heard about this, they decided to get in on the cheer.

“It’s sweet and it’s kind, and it’s inspiring that a little boy wants to do so much for other children that he’s never met,” said Robyn Frazier with IMPD.

With the help from community partners, IMPD raised $1,000 to match Wyatt and surprised him with some time shopping with officers.

“This is his gift,” said Amanda Dennin, Wyatt’s mother. “He doesn’t care about the toys, the experience with the officers and getting to shop and be a cop for a day that is that is it for him.”

Santa even showed up Thursday to give Wyatt his own early Christmas presents. This includes his own police uniform with the IMPD badge.

“He is obsessed with police officer, obsessed, everything is police officers, said Amanda. “So he raised money this year for Christmas to go and buy toys for the kids because shop with a cop wasn’t technically for him but he wanted to shop with a cop so we raised some money and we made it happen.”

With the money, Wyatt and the officers bought toys that will be delivered to families in the north district.