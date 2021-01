INDIANAPOLIS — Police took one person into custody Tuesday after a serious crash on the north side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before 1 p.m., police were called to the 2300 block of West 79th Street in response to the crash.

IMPD says officers arrived to find a person suffering from serious bodily injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information is available.