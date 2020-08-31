IMPD to begin training officers in new ‘use of force’ standards

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Chief Randal Taylor announced his goal to begin training veteran officers on Sept. 1 and new recruits within a month on the department’s new Use of Force policy, which emphasizes “proportionality” in responding to violent or resisting subjects.

The change comes in the wake of downtown Indianapolis riots from May and a Black Lives Matter federal lawsuit focused on how IMPD responded to the unrest. A special prosecutor is also reviewing the fatal police shooting of Dreasjon Reed.

“The main thing that has changed in our policy is we realize we are one of only three major cities that did not have proportionality in the policies,” said Taylor during a FOX59 Town Hall on Race Aug. 26. “So we have put proportionality into our Use of Force policy in hopes that it helps out from that standpoint.”

IMPD defines proportionality as using the least severe force option available to accomplish the goal based on circumstances known to the officer at that instant in time.

“We haven’t yet started training to that,” said Taylor, who will oversee a recruit class by the end of September. “We do have to have that signed off by the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy which has to ultimately sign off on our training, but our intention is to have that included in our training and have all of our officers trained into that by next year, preferably by the beginning of the year.”

The death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody in late May spurred demands for changes in training and Use of Force policies at police departments all across the country.

“What we saw there does not match with how our officers are trained here in Indiana,” said Rick Snyder, president of FOP #86 in Indianapolis, during the Town Hall.

“The City-County Council here in our city…we get our authority and our power from our state legislators,” said Councilor Maggie Lewis, who led the council support for additional funding to hire more IMPD officers during Mayor Joe Hogsett’s first term in office. “So it’s important that we continue to communicate with them. Our laws, our policies cannot trump the state policies, so we are reviewing everything and staying in constant conversations with them.”

Earlier this month Gov. Eric Holcomb announced he was outfitting state troopers with body cameras and called for a third party review of ISP and ILEA training curriculum.

The two leading candidates to become Indiana’s next attorney general both told Dan Spehler on IN Focus this weekend that they would support enhanced training and equipment for police officers in Indiana.

“I think body cameras are good. They’re a good evidentiary piece to have, to make sure that our police are actually protected,” said Republican Todd Rokita. “I’m gonna be the attorney general that not only doesn’t defund our police, I’m gonna work every day to defend them.”

“You can talk to folks in the community, you can talk to law enforcement, they all know change needs to happen and, frankly, its about what type of leadership is gonna be in place that will help lead those discussions in order to get something done,” said Democrat Jonathon Weinzapfel. “We need to provide more funding to assure that there is adequate training for every police officer in the state.”

In his address on equity earlier this month, Holcomb said, “We are also taking a hard look at police training…(to) help us modernize how we train our officers.”