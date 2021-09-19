IMPD to release details on ‘alleged serial rapist’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said it will release more details Monday regarding the charges filed against Darrell Goodlow, 37, an eastside resident accused as an “alleged serial rapist.”

“He is accused of at least eight home invasion sexual assaults ranging back to 2020,” read a statement from IMPD Friday afternoon, hours after Goodlow was booked into the Marion County Jail.

A FOX59 News investigation revealed those assaults ranged across the eastside from approximately 10th Street and Arlington Avenue to the area near Arsenal Technical High School just east of downtown and up to Lawrence.

Some of the assaults, including one reported by FOX59 News last October, occurred within walking distance of Goodlow’s home address — where there was no response today.

IMPD detectives have not yet released Goodlow’s mugshot as typically such a delay is needed to permit victims and witnesses to pick a suspect’s photograph out of a lineup untainted by exposure to media accounts.

FOX59 News has reported on a backlog of 3000 to 6000 untested rape kits in Marion County dating back several years.

The U.S. Department of Justice provided Indianapolis a $1.4 million grant in late 2019 to begin processing that backlog, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic set back the launch of that effort.

“There are a lot of folks who have gotten away with this for a long time and not testing these kits has done a huge disservice to getting justice for survivors,” said Morgan Rumple-Whiting of the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking. “Testing those rape kits is an effective pathway to justice for survivors because you are able to actually get those serial predators off the streets. You’re getting your communities safer and you’re also able to prevent future crimes.”

Rumple-Whiting said clearing out that backlog of untested rape kits may result in more cases filed against previously unknown longtime offenders or convicted rapists already serving time.

“I do absolutely believe that we are gonna get a clear picture about a lot of things once these tests are completed,” she said. “For one, to the point of looking for serial rapists, I think that we are gonna be able to bring some of those rapists that we have not seen in the criminal justice system yet to justice. Also, if there are folks who are serving time already and we’re finding additional kits tested and having their DNA, then that survivor can get justice for that person hopefully.”

The discovery of a fingerprint or identification of an attacker can lead to a buccal swab resulting in a DNA match with a tested rape kit leading investigators to file charges against a suspect.

Rumple-Whiting said only Indianapolis and Lake County have yet undertaken commitments to resolve untested rape kits in Indiana.

“Marion County is very populous and has a tremendous amount of cases or kits that have gone untested but this is not a unique thing to Marion County,” she said. “There is a crisis that we have a lot of kits that are not getting tested in many counties but we also have a lot of folks who aren’t even going to get those kits done.”

Rumple-Whiting has consulted with the Marion County coordinator who has been tasked with assembling a staff, developing a process and determining how many untested rape kits have been stored in the IMPD property room.

She expects “new movement” in the process in the weeks to come.