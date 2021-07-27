Countdown to the Indiana State Fair
July 30 2021 09:00 am

IMPD vehicle pursuit ends in deadly crash, killing suspect

News
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash, killing the pursued driver.

It began with a stolen vehicle investigation about 11 p.m. Monday near Garfield Park on the city’s southside. Police say the suspect fled from police and that a pursuit ensued with speeds reaching 60 m.p.h.

In the 4500 block of Madison Avenue, investigators say the driver may have struck a median, lost control, rolled down an embankment and was ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle then landed on the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No police or others were injured.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News