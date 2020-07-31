IMPD: Video shows ‘people of interest’ in deadly Canal Court shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) have released a new video that shows “possible witnesses/people of interest” that police want to speak to regarding the deadly shooting on Canal Court on July 5.

IMPD detectives are asking for the public to help identify the possible witnesses who were in the area when the shooting occurred. Police want to speak to anyone who was in the area or anyone with information about the shooting.

The new video release is part of a continuing homicide investigation into the shooting death 24-year-old Jessica Doty-Whitaker, who was killed on Sunday, July 5 in downtown Indianapolis.

Police said just before 3:30 a.m., officers were sent the 700 block of Canal Court on a report of a person shot. Doty-Whitaker was found with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound and was taken by EMS to an area hospital in critical condition.

Authorities reported Doty-Whitaker died from her injuries hours later and a homicide investigation began. IMPD said investigators have been following up on leads and information gathered at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS (8477) or visit CrimeTips.org.

Homicide detectives previously released video on July 8 that also showed multiple people in the area when the shooting happened.

On July 15, IMPD released photos of several people walking northbound on the east side of the canal from Indiana Avenue. Police also believe the people in the pictures may be witnesses or persons of interest in the shooting.

The family of Doty-Whitaker held a press conference and memorial on July 17. According to Whitaker’s family, the shooting started over some racially charged language.

Whitaker’s fiancée, Jose Ramirez, told FOX59 the language prompted a confrontation by a group of strangers, and the group shouted “Black Lives Matter” and either Whitaker or someone in their group replied that “all lives matter.”

After the two groups went their separate ways, Ramirez claims the killer opened fire from a nearby bridge along the canal and ran away. Whitaker was struck in the head.

On July 26, the family held another press conference calling for an FBI investigation.