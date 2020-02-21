IMPD, VisitIndy say downtown is safe after deadly shooting in parking garage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are still searching for a suspect in a shooting that left a man dead in a parking garage at the Circle Centre Mall downtown.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Marquis Lovett.

“I have a large cadre of officers that are working every weekend in order to keep those who live, work or visit downtown as safe as possible,” said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Downtown District Commander Phil Burton.

IMPD and VisitIndy are assuring those in Indianapolis that they’re working around the clock to keep people safe.

“From a tourism perspective we know that our visitors feel safe, they report feeling safe and we are still a safe city,” said Visit Indy Senior VP, Chris Gahl.

Thursday afternoon, police say Lovett was shot multiple times in the torso. He and the suspect reportedly knew each other.

On Friday, police released a photo of a person they’re searching for in connection with the incident, but didn’t call him a suspect or person of interest.

Photo//IMPD

“It’s unfortunate that anytime you’re involved in any type of shooting incidents it’s unsafe for anybody in anywhere of the city particularly in downtown Indianapolis,” said Burton.

In 2018 and 2019, there were a total of four homicides downtown. All were solved except for one, the death of 20-year-old Amond Booche on March 3, 2018.

“The homicide detectives are still actively working on that case trying to find those that are responsible,” said Burton.

Another downtown shooting sparked “Where’s the outrage?” from community leaders. In September, six people were shot outside the Steak N’ Shake at Maryland and Illinois St. Just feet away from where Lovett was killed Thursday.

Visit Indy says violence isn’t a stranger to big cities like Indy.

“It is completely tragic and pulls at our heartstrings as a community anytime there’s crime. We’re not immune from that as a big city,” said Gahl.

Meanwhile, police acknowledge it’s normal for people to feel scared after a shooting. But they want to continue to let people know they are doing everything in their power to keep people safe all across the city.

“Individuals are going to feel unsafe but we like to let individuals know that we do have more officers downtown and not only that we have a high volume of video surveillance downtown as well to our disposal,” said Burton.

If you have any information about either case you’re asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS( 8477).

Simon Property Group the owner of Circle Centre Mall released this statement Friday afternoon:

“At Circle Centre Mall, nothing is more important to us than the safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees. While the event yesterday in the parking garage was an isolated incident between individuals who knew each other, we always take any crime at our property very seriously. We remain fully committed to ensuring Circle Centre Mall is a safe and welcoming destination for everyone. To ensure appropriate and up-to-date security measures are being taken at and around our property, we meet regularly with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to discuss on-site security, including increasing the police presence at Circle Centre Mall, at the discretion of law enforcement.”