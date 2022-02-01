IMPD will now charge a fee for body cam footage requests

INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning Tuesday, a request for IMPD body warn camera footage could now cost as much as $150.

In a statement, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said the money will help sustain the program for the future and go directly back into the program, which costs $1.6 million to maintain each year.

Community leaders we spoke with said they’re worried this will prevent people from getting footage they’re involved in because they cannot afford it.

”Many people will see it as a deterrent,” said Rev. David Greene, the President of the Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis.

Greene has always been a supporter of the IMPD body cam program but this new change has him worried.

”I’m concerned about those who don’t have an extra $100, extra $150 to spend,” Greene said.

IMPD will now charge $50 for less than 30 minutes of video, $100 for 30 to 60 minutes of video and $150 for video longer than an hour. According to the release, the fee scale is based on guidelines set by the state of Indiana.

Greene said putting a paywall over this transparency counteracts what the body cameras are for, building a stronger relationship between police and the community.

Greene said for some people, this fee could mean choosing between getting body camera footage of a police encounter or buying groceries for the week.

”I don’t think people should be put in this position,” he said.

We reached out to IMPD for an interview but a spokesperson denied our request.

In a release, IMPD said the fee structure is based on staffing costs for video production. It takes an employee more than two hours of work to prepare one hour of video. For a large incident involving 20 officers, who each have two hours of video, it could be 90 hours of work to fill one request.

”I anticipate some strong community push back,” said Brandon Randall, the Director of Engagement for VOICES Corp.

Randall said he wishes there would have been more community involvement before IMPD made the decision.

“At least having an opportunity to talk about it before they made it into official policy and now it’s already in effect, there’s a lot of questions still not answered,” he said.

Randall’s main question – do these fees apply to everyone without exception or will there be way to waive a fee for someone who cannot afford it?

”This is a public service by public servants, so why am I having to spend money on that,” Randall asked.

If you would like to request video from the IMPD body camera program, you can do so at this link. You will need the date, approximate time and location of the incident, along with the name of one person involved who is not a law enforcement officer.