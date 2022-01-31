IMPD working to meet challenging goal of 200 additional officers

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is hoping to add 200 officers to the department over the next three years. Right now, roughly 1,640 officers make up the agency.

“Our community deserves the best, and that’s what we’re going to try to provide them,” Asst. Chief Chris Bailey said.

Bailey holds the policing profession in high regard.

“It’s an honorable profession; it’s one that still has a defined pension after a certain amount of years of service,” Bailey said.

Because of the department’s operational budget and money from the American Rescue Plan Act, the city is able to add 200 officers over the next three years. They’re using some of their funding to work with a professional media company now.

“To advertise more directly on social media to those people who have an interest in law enforcement, not just here in Indianapolis, but around the country,” Bailey said.

IMPD needs more officers to join. In 2021, the agency reports 139 officers left the department, 23 resigned and 75 retired. The remainder of the 139 includes recruit officers departing, terminations and one death that was not in the line of duty.

The city did offer a one-time retirement option in 2020 and 2021, which IMPD capped at 30.

“We’re sitting at about 89% of our strength right now with the officers we have, which is not where we’d like to be,” Bailey explained “We’d like to be 100% but it’s a challenge.”

IMPD said it received 614 applications from those who met the minimal qualifications for the process held in August 2021. The agency tested 286 people. Then, IMPD reported an expedited process in September 2021 which included 298 people applying and meeting the qualifications with 84 applicants being tested.

“The academy staff have nothing but glowing reviews of these young people and they’ve been in the academy during a pandemic, during the upheaval, during a lot of the reform messaging and topics that have been going on around the country and yet they’re still here,” Bailey said. “They still do it and still want to serve.

A new class begins in February with 37 people. Bailey said they would like that number to be 80 or more. But, the IMPD assistant chief said their department is not going to lower its standards to meet the hiring goals.

“We’re not going to hire somebody just to fill a seat, Bailey said. “We’re going to hire the highest quality human being to do this job. It’s just too important. There’s too much authority given to this individual to just lower our standards to meet a goal.”

A June 2021 workforce survey by the Police Executive Research Forum reports a 45% increase in retirements among departments included in the study. It also shows an 18% increase in resignations for those agencies involved.

The survey found a 5% overall decrease in hirings, though large departments reported dramatic reductions in hirings.

IMPD said the city is offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus for new recruits and those making a lateral move. For more information on IMPD’s application process, visit www.indy.gov.