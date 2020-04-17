IMPD’s online incident report portal leaks personal identifying information

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An investigation continues into how personal identifying information was leaked through the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s (IMPD) online portal for purchasing incident reports. Officers says a small portion of those reports failed to redact the information.

IMPD says they have yet to see any evidence showing that their system was breached, or that anyone who got the information did so with the intent to cause harm. They have since shut down that portion of their website.

“You do your best to redact what you can, but it’s going to happen sometimes things, slip through,” explains former FBI agent Doug Kouns who now owns the private investigation firm Veracity IIR, “I can’t imagine it’s a widespread problem. It’s probably more of an isolated incident in this case.”

IMPD confirms Kouns’ assumption and says only a small number of individuals had their information disclosed to the public. They will be notifying those individuals personally.

Hackers can use personal information like your name, address, or social security number to take over your identity, and wreak havoc on your bank accounts and credit scores. Even with the data leak, Kouns says IMPD’s system would be hard to hack.

“You would still have to request, so you can’t just request all police reports from the month of April,” Kouns describes,” You have to have a case number, so it’s not like you can just go fish for someone’s information.”

Kouns says hackers seek what is called “fullz” in the criminal hacking world. The slang term refers to a complete list of someone’s personal identifying information. Hackers can sell someone’s fullz to other criminals, so they can take that person’s identity. All too often a hacker may have part of the fullz information but is seeking the last element.

“Say you get a few pieces of information from a report like this, but you need to guess a password, or you need a security question, those answers to those security questions can sometimes be found from playing those seemingly innocent Facebook quizzes. Your first car, your high school,” warns Kouns, “Often all I have to do is scroll through somebody’s Facebook posts to see when everyone says happy birthday to you, and I know what your birthday is.”

Kouns suggests everyone keep their Facebook privacy settings on the highest possible settings.