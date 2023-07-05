INDIANAPOLIS — The Decatur Township Fire Department is investigating a house fire that was likely caused by the improper storage of fireworks.

DTFD crews were dispatched around 12:32 a.m. early Wednesday morning to the 7200 block of Snider Court on the city’s southwest side in response to a residential fire.

Upon arrival, crews found a heavy patch of fire forming on the home’s attached garage. Three people and three dogs were safely evacuated from the residence, DTFD said.

Preliminary information suggests that the fire was likely caused by used fireworks that had been kept inside a trash can next to the residence, DTFD said. The close proximity of the fireworks to the home’s garage appears to have sparked the fire. The fire then spread upwards into the attic of the home.

The cause of the residence fire remains under investigation.

Courtesy of Decatur Township Fire Department

